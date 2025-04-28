Major Shropshire railway line expected to reopen this week after urgent repairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Following the discovery of a collapsed culvert between Craven Arms and Church Stretton on Friday (April 25), the line was closed, with rail officials saying they hoped to have services returning to normal operation by Tuesday.

In a new update Transport for Wales, which operates trains on the Shrewsbury line, said services are expected to return to normal on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said: “Rail services between Hereford and Shrewsbury, and between Shrewsbury and Llandrindod on the Heart of Wales line, are expected to return to normal on Wednesday, April 30.

“Bus replacement services will remain in place on both lines until that time, but please check before you travel.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the line closures while urgent safety repairs on a collapsed culvert took place. Thank you for your patience.”

Passengers are encouraged to check www.tfw.wales before they travel.