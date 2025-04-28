A Llandrindod Wells councillor will talk to a school about its governor role before deciding if he wishes to be nominated for it

Councillor Robert Thomas showed an interest in filling a vacancy for a town council governor role at Ysgol Trefonnen Church in Wales School at the last meeting.

Town clerk Jane Johnston said she would ask the school for more information.

At the April town council meeting, Dan Harper from the school said the role is there to be a supportive ear and help provide strategic oversight and support to the school in meeting its vision of being an inspiring, nurturing and creative school that makes learning fun for all.

Mr Harper said the commitment is to attend the four main governing body meetings per year and there are additional committees that meet twice a year and governors with responsibilities who meet with staff leads twice per year.

He said there are also monitoring activities in school a couple of times a year.

Mr Harper said the meetings are usually held in the last week before the end of each term, and one before October half term break to agree the responsibilities and committees and school development plan.

Councillor Thomas said he is still interested in the role but would like to chat to Mr Harper in the first instance.

Members agreed to defer a decision on the town council’s Ysgol Trefonnen School governor until the next meeting.