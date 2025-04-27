Your chance to own a unique tower house home within a Shropshire country house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Tower House within Petton Hall has been a family's home for the last 26 years, but it has now been put on the market by estate agents Savills for £895,000.

The Tower House, Petton Hall

Peter Daborn, property agent for the estate agents, said: “The Tower House within Petton Hall is an extremely attractive building with wonderful features and rooms of good proportions offering height and space over three floors and cellarage.

“The living space offers a wonderful family home, with private gardens to the back and expansive views over the parkland beyond. The current owners have enjoyed 26 wonderful years at the house and have updated it into the fabulous home it is today. A real feature of the house are the beautiful mullion windows which offer depth and character throughout.”

He said key features of the property in Burlton, near Shrewsbury, include accommodation over three floors plus a cellarage, a private terrace garden and expansive views from the roof terrace.

Petton Hall dates back as far as the Doomsday Book and through the years the estate has passed through many hands. It is thought that Petton Manor was originally owned by Robert Pincerna, having several owners thereafter including Sir Peter Newton, who in 1503 was Sheriff of Shropshire.

In 1928 the estate was sold off in two lots.The hall was purchased by Mr & Mrs Parry who set up a private kindergarten and preparatory school for boys. In 1947 Shropshire Education Authority purchased Petton Hall.

Mr Daborn added: “What an opportunity to be part of such a historical country house!”

For viewings or further information contact Savills via www.savills.co.uk.