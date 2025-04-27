Watch: We asked couples across Bridgnorth when is the right time to turn the heating off - this is what they had to say

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As the seasons start to change from winter to spring and onwards towards summer, households will be looking at their temperature gauges and working out when the best time to turn the heating off may be.

It's a debate which has divided households over the years, with new research showing that couples are likely to argue an average of six times a week about when the heating should be switched off.

The research, which was commissioned by Worcester Bosch and conducted by Perspectus Global during March, showed that 75 per cent of households across the West Midlands had a difference of opinion about it.

Additionally, 26 per cent were arguing more about it due to rising energy bills, while seven per cent said it was more of a bone of contention than money, and 16 percent of couples said that heating is the number one battleground at home.

While the weather for shoppers in Bridgnorth on a Friday lunchtime was warm and sunny, there was still a cool wind blowing across the town and shoppers of all ages could be seen walking with coats on.