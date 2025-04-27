St. George’s Day was celebrated by Powys Radnor Federation of Women’s Institutes with an evening of story- telling

St. George and possibly a dragon or damsel was the theme although some stories strayed but were enjoyable all the same.

With Howey hall the venue and a happy and chattering audience of WI members plus a couple of husbands too, the evening went off well with members having entered stories for a programme to be put together and then the audience voting on their three personal choices.

After the first half, an interval of traditional bangers, mash and onion gravy prepared and served by Ann Lloyd and Karen Bennett was enjoyed by all, followed by the raffle and the second half commenced with voting for the winning story to take place at the end of the evening.

The winner of the first ever PRFWI Golden Notebook was Sheila Weale of Howey W.I. with her tale of ‘Four patron saints and a rugby union man’, a very cleverly put together mini autobiography which obviously struck a chord with many attending.

Second was Jessica Proctor from Gladestry WI and third Frances Field from Chatterbrook WI.

The next Federation events will be the Annual County Show at Knighton on Saturday, May 17 showcasing members work in various cookery and craft classes and then the annual quiz at Llanddewi on Wednesday, June 11.

For more information on these events and anything to do with the Women’s Institute please contact Ann Lloyd prfwi.chairman@gmail.com