Cantorion-Llandrindod hosted a highly successful 'Come and Sing Faure’s Requiem' event recently, at the Holy Trinity Church

The workshop, which brought together a strong turnout of enthusiastic singers, culminated in a free performance that captivated a highly appreciative audience.

For those eager to hear this beautiful piece again, there's good news. Cantorion-Llandrindod will perform Faure's Requiem once more, but this time with a renowned string quartet, using a specially-arranged version by Dellyth Cresswell. The choir is thrilled to present this performance as part of its ongoing commitment to sharing exceptional music with the community.

In addition to this exciting concert, Cantorion is embarking on a groundbreaking new initiative made possible by substantial funding from Ty Cerdd Lottery Grants and The Gwendoline and Margaret Davies Charity. The choir's latest project, "Voices of Wales: Women in Focus," seeks to celebrate the rich and diverse contributions of women to Wales’ musical heritage. While uncovering and reviving forgotten or neglected scores has presented challenges, the choir is excited to bring these works to life once again.

The much-anticipated concert in celebration of this project will take place at Holy Trinity Church in Llandrindod Wells at 7pm on Saturday, June 14. Tickets are available now from Ticketsource or The Herb Garden Café in Llandrindod Wells. Advance tickets are priced at £15, while tickets on the door will be £17.50. Additionally, one lucky attendee at the choir's Christmas concert was the recipient of two free tickets, which were presented to him during Saturday's event.

For more information about Cantorion-Llandrindod’s upcoming performances, exciting new projects, and to purchase tickets for their events, visit the official choir website at: www.cantorion-llandrindod.org

Here, you can explore more about the choir's history, upcoming concerts, and how they continue to contribute to the community.