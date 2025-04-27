Bonnie and Clyde The Musical will be shown at a Builth Wells venue twice this month

Starring Tony-Nominee Jeremy Jordan and Olivier-Nominee Frances Mayli McCann, this award-winning production, including Best New Musical - What’s On Stage Awards 2023, re-tells the unbelievable true story of America's most infamous couple, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Recorded live at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, discover the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

It will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Sunday, May 11 at 1.30pm and also on Thursday, May 15 at 7pm.

The performance will run for 139 mins

Tickets are £16 for adults and £15 for concessions and they are available via wyeside.ticketsolve.com.

For more information call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk