Midlands has lost 140,000 council workers since 2012, according to recent study
Councils across the Midlands have lost more than 140,000 staff since 2012, a GMB Union study shows.
Thirteen years ago, local authorities in the regions employed 343,709 workers, according to the Office of National Statistics.
By 2024 the number had dwindled to just 199,721 – a drop of 143,988 and more than 40 per cent of all jobs.
Birmingham was the worst hit council, losing almost 27,000 workers – or 60 per cent of total staff - followed by Derbyshire and then Staffordshire.
Shropshire and Wolverhampton Councils are among those that were the least affected but are still down 47.6 per cent and 41.1 per cent respectively.
The figures emerge as GMB and other unions digested the local government pay offer of 3.2 per cent made to workers this week.
Kevin Brandstatter, GMB National Officer, said: “These figures are clearly appalling and show the deep and lasting damage austerity has done to our country.
“Council workers look after our loved ones, help our children learn, clear away our rubbish and keep our green spaces clean.
“They are the absolute backbone of society and should have had this year’s pay lift already – instead, we are waiting for a response from the Local Government Association.
“GMB members working in local government face huge pressures, with the cost-of-living rocketing.
“They deserve a decent pay rise."
The below figures show the change in headcount at each local authority and the percentage decrease in head counts.
Birmingham: -26,980 / 60.7 per cent
Derbyshire: -18,405 / 49.9 per cent
Staffordshire: -16,086 / 63.1 per cent
Nottinghamshire: -8,922 / 40.3 per cent
Worcestershire: -7,042 / 50.5 per cent
Dudley: -6,368 / -45.9 per cent
Leicester: -6,238 / -36.1 per cent
Leicestershire: -5,336 / -35.5 per cent
Warwickshire: -5,198 / -34.3 per cent
Shropshire: -4,917 / -47.6 per cent
Wolverhampton: -4,109 / 41.1 per cent
Shropshire Council, Birmingham Council and Wolverhampton Council have been contacted for comment.