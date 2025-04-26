Polish trio Kroke will be playing at a Builth Wells venue in May

Polish trio Kroke (Yiddish for Kraków) perform an exquisite mix of modern Polish music, klezmer, contemporary jazz and chamber classical music, imbued with stunning improvisations giving audiences an extraordinary live musical experience.

Their genre defying art is still at a peak after a stunning 30+ year career that has connected with global audiences and fans including Nigel Kennedy, Steven Spielberg and Peter Gabriel. In 2025, Kroke return on a rare UK visit to perform a 'best of' performance of their most popular tracks, wrapped in their unique style that delivers an unforgettable musical treat.

They will be playing at the Wyeside Arts Centre in Builth Wells on Friday, May 16 at 7.30pm. Doors will be open at 7pm

Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for senior citizens and £13 for full time students and they are available via wyeside.ticketsolve.com.

For more information call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk