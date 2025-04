19 Shropshire neighbourhoods where property value has fallen the most in the last year - including Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A recent study by Online Surgery and BLG Development Finance has revealed the Shropshire neighbourhoods with the highest decrease in property values.

The House Price Change Report, with data from the Office for National Statistics, helps rank neighbourhoods in Shropshire based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.

These are the top 10 neighbourhoods in Shropshire with the highest decrease in property prices - in ascending order.

Here are where house prices have dipped from September 2023 to September 2024. Photo: PA

Much Wenlock & Broseley

Property average prices decreased by 8.5 per cent in Much Wenlock and Broseley, from a median of £310,000 in September 2023 to £283,500 in September 2024.

Oswestry West

Property average prices decreased by 9.3 per cent in Oswestry West, from a median of £204,250 in September 2023 to £185,250 in September 2024.

Shrewsbury Sutton and Coleham

Property average prices decreased by 10.2 per cent in Shrewsbury, Sutton and Coleham, from a median of £281,625 in September 2023 to £253,000 in September 2024.

Sutton Hill

Property average prices decreased by 10.8 per cent in Sutton Hill, from a median of £130,000 in September 2023 to £116,000 in September 2024.

Ruyton-XI-Towns, West Felton and Whittington

Property average prices decreased by 11.2 per cent in Ruyton-XI-Towns, West Felton and Whittington, from a median of £320,998 in September 2023 to £285,000 in September 2024.

Trefonen and Pant

Property average prices decreased by 13 per cent in Trefonen and Pant, from a median of £327,500 in September 2023 to £285,000 in September 2024.

Craven Arms and Broadstone

Property average prices decreased by 13.7 per cent in Craven Arms and Broadstone, from a median of £365,000 in September 2023 to £315,000 in September 2024.

Whitchurch

Property average prices decreased by 16.5 per cent in Whitchurch, from a median of £239,475 in September 2023 to £200,000 in September 2024.

Alveley, Claverley and Worfield

Property average prices decreased 23.5 per cent in Alveley, Claverley and Worfield, from a median of £431,250 in September 2023 to £330,000 in September 2024.

Hinstock and Hodnet

Property average prices decreased by 30.8 per cent in Hinstock and Hodnet, from a median of £390,000 in September 2023 to £270,000 in September 2024.