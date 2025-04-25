Shropshire Chamber's festival call after shock Shrewsbury Flower Show cancellation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Horticultural Society has cancelled this year’s show, which was due to take place in the first week of August, saying it was struggling ‘to put on a show that was financially viable’.

The decision means thousands of visitors will now not be heading to Shrewsbury for the two-day event, with a potential knock-on impact for businesses across the town.

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross has voiced her sadness at the development - but has come up with a suggestion to celebrate the best the county has to offer.