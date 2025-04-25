Police drop probe into alleged vandalism of Reform UK banners near Market Drayton - here's why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Reform UK candidates in Market Drayton reported theft and vandalism of their party's banners along the A53 near Market Drayton to West Mercia Police last Saturday (April 19).

The banners that sat on private land were allegedly damaged - "slashed" and some were stolen.

Police have investigated the incident, but due to a lack of evidence, no suspect has been identified and 'no further action' will be taken by officers.

The Reform UK banners along the A53 in Market Drayton were allegedly vandalised. Picture: Reform UK Market Drayton.

Campaigners described the vandalism as "shameful" and an "attack on democracy".

A Reform UK spokesperson said: "This wasn’t just an attack on Reform UK or our campaign. It was an assault on free speech, on peaceful political expression, and on the community spirit that binds Market Drayton together."

The banners were allegedly vandalised and stolen. Picture: Reform UK Market Drayton.

Local candidates have responded to the alleged incidents and posted images of the alleged damage online.

Reform UK candidate for Market Drayton South Joseph Robertson said: "This vandalism is an attack on Market Drayton’s democratic spirit. We won’t be silenced."

Candidate for Market Drayton North Iana Jacobson added: "It was heartwarming to see our community unite for this cause. This spiteful act won’t stop us - it fuels our fight for what’s right."

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "A theft was reported on April 19 after banners were damaged and stolen from private land along the A53 in Market Drayton overnight. Due to a lack of evidence available, no suspect has been identified, and the incident has been marked as no further action. Officers will store the crime for intelligence."