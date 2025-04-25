Meet the seasoned tractor run organiser who is just 12-year's old and hopes to double his fundraising success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Young Zachary Williams was just 11 when he organised his first event as a thank you to Kinnerley Primary School before he left for The Corbett secondary school.

That event saw 28 tractors trundle around Kinnerley and raised £650 for Zach's school.

12 year old Zach Williams, is organising his second charity Tractor Run and mum Laura Ellis-Jones.

Now the youngster is arranging his second event, which he thinks will see double the number of tractors take part.