Meet the seasoned tractor run organiser who is just 12-year's old and hopes to double his fundraising success
A 12-year-old Shropshire lad is organising his village's second tractor run, after his last effort reaped more than £600 for charity.
Young Zachary Williams was just 11 when he organised his first event as a thank you to Kinnerley Primary School before he left for The Corbett secondary school.
That event saw 28 tractors trundle around Kinnerley and raised £650 for Zach's school.
Now the youngster is arranging his second event, which he thinks will see double the number of tractors take part.