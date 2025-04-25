A man has denied sexually assaulting a woman in Llandrindod Wells twice on the same date

Phillip Kuegler pleaded not guilty to two sexual assaults in the town on July 18 2021, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

It was alleged that the 58 year-old of Ullswater, Temple Street propositioned and then assaulted the woman, who can’t be named for legal reasons.

Magistrates sent the matter to Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on May 20.

Mr Kuegler remains on unconditional bail until that date.