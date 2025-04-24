Woman accused of stealing necklace and earrings in Shrewsbury house burglary won't face trial until 2027
A suspected burglar accused of stealing a necklace and earrings from a house in Shrewsbury will not face trial until nearly three years after the alleged offence took place.
Michaela Foulkes, aged 32, pleaded not guilty to a single count of burglary when she appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Magistrates Court, on Wednesday (April 23).
She is accused of burgling a house in King Street, Shrewsbury, around the corner from her home address in Bell Lane, on April 18 last year.