Woman accused of stealing necklace and earrings in Shrewsbury house burglary won't face trial until 2027

Michaela Foulkes, aged 32, pleaded not guilty to a single count of burglary when she appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Magistrates Court, on Wednesday (April 23).

She is accused of burgling a house in King Street, Shrewsbury, around the corner from her home address in Bell Lane, on April 18 last year.