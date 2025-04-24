Prison pizza and ice cream - new pictures reveal how Staffordshire's HMP Oakwood has its own Iceland supermarket, coffee shop and sweet shop
At HMP Oakwood, prisoners can visit the sweet shop, order a latte from the café, and buy pizza from the Cherry Blossom marketplace.
Iceland has begun its new vocational training at the privately-owned HMP Oakwood in Featherstone where prisoners get the chance to 'gain work experience' and 'adjust to the outside world'.
The newly built Iceland store at the prison is part of its Cherry Blossom marketplace, which also houses a café, a health foods shop, a home furnishings shop, and a sportswear store.
The category C training prison holds more than 2,100 men, and at least 20 of them will work in the marketplace in a number of roles - these include baristas, industrial cleaners, kitchen porters at the café ‘Hopeful Grounds’, and in customer services, warehousing and packing roles at the Iceland store.
Under the initiative, prisoners who earn currency for good behaviour can swap 'Monopoly-style cash' for some of Iceland's most popular goods which are not available on the prison wings, according to The Times.