Police are investigating the theft of a motorbike from the A470 near Brecon

The Lexmoto LXR, blue and silver in colour, was awaiting recovery on the A470 near Storey Arms, and was believed to be stolen sometime between 9pm on Tuesday, April 8 and 11am Wednesday, April 9

Anyone with information, or those travelling along the A470 who may have dash cam footage that could assist officers with their investigation, are asked to report it to the police either online, via email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.

Quote ref: 25*307219