 A 20-year-old woman will be sentenced next month after she admitted causing serious injuries to another motorist, including a collapsed lung and spinal fractures

Katie Skyrme admitted causing serious injury to Paul Smethurst by driving a Volkswagon Golf dangerously on the A470 Erwood Bridge to Llyswen, when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said they did not have an up-to-date victim impact statement from Mr Smethurst.

She said the incident was a head on collision on July 23 2023 and Ms Skyrme had caused grievous bodily harm injuries including a collapsed lung, spinal fractures, clavicle fractures and rib fractures and Mr Smethurst required extensive physiotherapy.

The magistrates asked the Probation Service to create a pre-sentence report on Ms Skyrme.

They adjourned the case until May 13 at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

Ms Skyrme was given an interim driving disqualification and she remains on unconditional bail until the next hearing.