A Llanwrtyd Wells man who failed to comply with a community order has been re-sentenced

Luke Richard Elvis Roberts was charged with failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Wrexham Court on August 20 2024, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 35 year-old of Irfon Terrace, had previously denied the matter and was due to stand trial but he changed his plea and accepted the breach at the last minute.

Mr Julian Davies for the Probation Service said Roberts was made subject to an 18 month community order imposed at Wrexham on August 20 2024.

It included an accredited programme, a three month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Mr Davies said Roberts failed to attend an appointment on December 12. He was given a warning but he failed to provide evidence for his absence.

He also failed to attend a Building Better Relationships programme appointment on January 21 2025. He contacted the Probation Office at 17.20pm to say he could not attend because he had broken his ribs. That was not part of the breach, but he was told to provide evidence and he did not do so.

He was then sent a date for a catch up appointment the following week on January 28 2025 and he did not attend. He was sent a breach warning letter.

Mr Davies said Roberts turned up on February 4 for an appointment with his supervising officer and said he had problems with his car – which was not deemed an acceptable excuse.

But he said Roberts has completed the three month DRR and out of 73 appointments he had attended 32. But he also had 13 unacceptable absences, 12 acceptable absences and six absences were unrecorded.

Mr Davies said Roberts’ drug use is on-going and he has ADHD, he did attend on April 8 and 17 – his last two appointments.

He asked for the community order to be revoked and resentenced to a new 12 month community order with 20 RAR days and 12 month DRR with reviews.

The court was told the community order was imposed after convictions for securing entry to a house by violence, failing to provide sample for drug test and failing to appear.

Mitigating, Gareth Walters said Roberts now accepts the breach but he maintained the reasons given but accepts they were not good enough.

He has four children, none live with him and there are care proceedings on-going.

Mr Walters said Roberts’ mum is terminally ill and father has had a stroke. He said he had told him he would comply with a new order.

Magistrates revoked the original community order.

They re-sentenced Roberts to a 18 month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, 12 months drug rehabilitation requirement with six week reviews in court. He will also have to pay £100 costs and a £50 fine.