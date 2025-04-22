Police appeal after trailer stolen from sailing club near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police are appealing for help after the theft of a Brian James Boater Trailer Type A4 Twin axel 1600 from Chelmarsh Sailing Club.

The trailer was stolen between 2pm on March 16 and midnight on April 1.

PCSO for Cleobury and Highley, Jacqueline Fletcher, posted an appeal on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page.

Officers are keen to hear from witnesses or hear from anyone who may have doorbell footage.

A post said: "We are appealing for your help following the theft of Brian James Boater Trailer.

"The trailer was stolen between March 16 at 2pm and April 1 at 12.01am, from Chelmarsh Sailing Club.

"We would like to hear from you if you witnessed this incident or may have any doorbell camera footage available.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 21211 Reynolds at emma.reynolds@westmercia.police.uk with reference 00156_i_17042025."