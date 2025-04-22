Members of Kington Town Council are expecting to receive an online presentation of an economic development plan which has been drawn up for the town today, Friday, April 25

Herefordshire Council has appointed consultants Barnes Walker Landscape Architects and AC Architects from Manchester to work on a feasibility study.

The consultants are particularly looking at the police and fire stations, the market hall and car parking and town councillors have already had a presentation of their preliminary findings.

The consultants have since been considering some of the comments made by the town councillors.

At the April town council meeting clerk Liz Kelso said the consultants were proposing an online presentation of their final conclusions on April 25.

Ms Kelso said in the other market towns the consultants have done an online presentation and then councillors have had a council meeting when they have considered whether to officially sign off the plan.

She said the study is being paid for by Herefordshire Council and the idea is that towns would have shelf-ready project ideas that could be worked up if and when funding opportunities become available.

Ms Kelso said there is no funding available at the moment to take any of the projects available but deadlines for applying for grants are often really short and if the town council had some ideas ready they could be matched with the grants.

Members agreed to attend an online presentation.