BID will look to boost Shrewsbury visitor numbers as town faces up to flower show cancellation

Last week's confirmation that Shrewsbury Flower Show will not be taking place this year has left many wondering about the impact of the loss of a fixture in the town's calendar.

The show has attracted thousands of visitors each year, and has helped spread the name of Shrewsbury as the 'town of flowers', well beyond the Shropshire border.

Shrewsbury BID, which represents the town's businesses, has given its own verdict on the announcement and the measures it will be taking to try and compensate for the loss of the event.