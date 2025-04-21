Environmentally-minded Shropshire school pupils pitch in to help keep their area tidy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Eco ambassadors at Brown Clee Church of England Primary School in Ditton Priors near Bridgnorth spent time litter picking before the Easter holidays, removing rubbish from streets, parks and pathways in the area.

One of the primary school's eco-ambassadors, who are responsible for making the school as 'eco conscious' as possible, came up with the idea.

It is one of several initiatives at the school this year, alongside the segregation of waste to improve 'recycling effectiveness', turning off lights around the school building, replacing inefficient lighting with energy efficient LED lights, assemblies on the impact of littering on the environment, and tree planting.

Pupils at Brown Clee CofE Primary School have been litter picking in their area.

As well as litter picking within the school grounds, pupils decided to go one further to clean up their local community and have more visits planned for when they return to school.

The school has joined the 'Keep Britain Clean' project that aims to reduce litter, improve local places and prevent waste.

Brown Clee has plans to grow food, create designated wildlife/wildflower areas and plant around 100 trees, hedges and plants to further help the environment.

Pupils filled several bags with litter.

Headteacher Danny Harley said: "At Brown Clee, building opportunities for personal development and responsibility are really important to us. We are incredibly fortunate for a number of things at our school - none more so than our children - who are an absolute credit to our school and our community.

"Last year, we set up various different subgroups to our school council - including sports leaders, chicken monitors, library monitors, lunch monitors and eco-ambassadors - with the goal of increasing pupil voice and encouraging a sense of responsibility.

Eco ambassadors (left to right) Ari, George, Flynn, Benji, Josh, and Isabelle after their litter picking.

"Our eco-ambassadors' initiative to help tidy up around their local area really epitomises the compassion, dedication and resourcefulness of Brown Clee School."

Year 6 pupil Joshua Watton added: "Last term the eco ambassadors held a school assembly to teach the other children not to litter and to look after the environment and wildlife. We wanted to do something about the litter I see on our way to school so we asked Mr Harley if the eco ambassadors could do a litter pick around Ditton Priors to help stop wildlife dying from eating plastics."