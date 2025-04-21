Builth Wells Town Council has signed a nursery’s lease to enable them to continue to operate from the Riverside Community Centre

What Tots Want asked the town council if it could renew its lease recently.

Town clerk Louise Hammond told councillors at a recent meeting that she thought the town council was trustee of the community centre but an ex councillor thought the town council owned it.

She said following enquiries it was revealed that Powys County Council own the centre and the town council is a guardian.

Mrs Hammond said: “There is no reason that the town council should not sign the lease for What Tots Want.

“We are just the guardians and we have got a representative on the committee but I think the town council should have greater interaction with the group in the future and be invited to their annual general meeting.”

Members agreed to sign the lease.