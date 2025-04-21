11 photographs from Weston Park's Easter Motor Show 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pontiacs, Cadillacs, Minis and Morris Minors were among the hundreds of car makes and models as Weston Park's Easter motor show returned for another year.

The event, run by the classic motor group, Classic Shows, is reportedly the largest car show in the country to take place over Easter weekend.

