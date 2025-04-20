The top 11 West Midlands dog walks that will put a 'spring' in your pooch's step this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Easter walks are a fantastic way to burn off those extra chocolate egg calories and bond with your dog while enjoying a spot of nature.

Come rain or shine, Spring is the perfect time for a nice walk - the weather isn't too hot and it isn't too cold, It's the Goldilocks zone for the avid rambler.

While the rainy showers may be sporadic, we don't think that should scare you off of going on a lovely adventure with your pooch.

So, with this in mind, here's our list of 11 fantastic walks that you and your dog would love whatever the weather.

To note. While wet weather can make for good walking, always remember to take appropriate footwear and only walk if the weather is suitable.

Sutton Park

Not only was Sutton Coldfield's Sutton Park ranked the best West Midlands region for a lovely walk with your dog, but it's also just a lovely place for a walk in general.

The 2,400-acre National Nature Reserve is located only six miles from Birmingham City Centre and features plenty of wildlife, plants, trees and seven picturesque lakes for both humans and pups to enjoy.

Lickey Hills is home to the Bluebells Trail, a fantastic 4.5km route that features plenty of scenic routes, lovely views and plenty of bluebells.

Keep your phone at the ready as there are plenty of Insta moments abound.

The view from Clent Hills of the Wychbury Obelisk at Hagley and towards the Black Country. Credit: Andy James

This 3.9km circular walk starts from a spacious car park before traversing around a range of beautiful views that are completed by the magnificent standing stones atop the hill.

The walk features plenty of photo opportunities, so keep your camera at the ready.

This trail is for those who like a more challenging trail. Marked as 'moderately challenging', it's best to take appropriate footwear for this route as you trek the wonderful sandstone escarpment rising out of the Kingsford Forest.

The walk is also home to the Holy Austin Rock Houses, a set of houses that are beautifully carved into the mountainside.

Saltwells Nature Reserve

This park features one of the biggest woodlands in the borough, featuring a mixture of ponds, woodland and open areas perfect for both humans and dogs alike.

The area features two Sites of Special Scientific Interest, so bring your learning hat for this amazing walk.

Baggeridge Country Park is the perfect work for many. The 4.2km circular route poses an easy challenge for you and your pooch, with the optimal times to walk being from the end of April to May.

The trail features plenty of woodland and natural pools with benches for seating dotted throughout.

Northycote Farm and Country Park. By Mark Haddon, Willenhall

Northycote Farm Circular is a 2.6km route that is popular among walkers, runners, bird watchers and fishers.

The route is a lovely family trail that travels near a working farm that houses chickens, pigs and sheep. Being a working farm, dogs are advised to be on lead when passing near animals.

Barr beacon features one of the highest points in the West Midlands, offering spectacular sights, with views of the Wrekin, Cannock Chase, Lichfield Cathedral and Birmingham City Centre.

The site is great for walkers of all capabilities, with dogs welcome no matter the size.

The Wrekin

The Wrekin is nationally known for its fantastic range of walks and treks that range anywhere from 30 minutes, to more than two hours.

The area is popular for hiking, running, dog walking and bird watching, and offers plenty of off-the-lead moments for your pooch.

This Shropshire-based 6.8km walk is timed at just under two hours long and is considered 'moderately challenging' for those with two legs.

However, the walk features some stunning surroundings and starts at the beautiful Edwardian pub on Pave Lane.

This 6.4km Shrewsbury trail is considered an easy route for all, taking an average of one and a half hours.

Starting at the weird, this walk treks past seven bridges that circle Shrewsbury town, with plenty of places to sit for a spot of lunch with your pooch.