Members of Old Radnor Women's Institute enjoyed a talk about gardening recently

President Ros Tarrant opened the April meeting of the group.

Business was dealt with, and Phil Morris was introduced from The Cart Shed, an enthusiastic speaker who helps run the charity for people with mental health problems, based in North Herefordshire.

Time is spent in the woods doing crafts and art projects, and providing tutors as well as occupational therapists and mental health practitioners.

Many people have been helped by the charity. Gardening is one of Phil's expertise, and he shared many tips with members who were interested in how to grow their vegetables. Phil had a wonderful film of the vegetables he grows.

The next WI meeting will be a visit to Orgasmic Cider in Eardisley.