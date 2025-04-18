Last push for entries as the Bridgnorth Walk and Marathon returns for the 58th time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

People are being urged to dust down their walking boots and sign up for the 58th Bridgnorth Walk and Marathon which will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5.

Last year was a record for the walk, with over 1,000 entrants who raised more than £90,000 for good causes. This year the event will have a military theme to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

However, organisers the Bridgnorth Lions say they have had only 500 entrants to date.

Howard Davies, from the organising group, said: “Last year we had over 1,000 and that is what we are hoping for again this year.”

He said only around half that number had entered the various walk categories and other events but he was hoping for a number of late entries.

“In total, when you combine the family walk, adult walk and other events we have only got around 500 entrants, but we do expect a lot of late entries, which happens every year,” he said.

The walk is a popular spectator event that this year will see Second World War military vehicles stationed on the High Street for people to view.

There will be similar displays, along with a funfair, at Cleobury North where the family and junior walks begin. Extra parking has been laid on to make life easier for those attending.

As usual much planning has gone into the event with road closures, marshalling and almost 200 volunteers to assist on the day.

As always the route will take the walkers to Cleobury North, the Brown Clee, Ditton Priors and back to Bridgnorth with 23 manned water stations to make sure nobody is without water.

For those who may find the 22 miles a bit daunting there will be a short walk of 10k. This will follow the main walk route and turn off to the village of Chetton reaching the "back road" to Bridgnorth via fields. The route will be well marked out and signed.

Howard added: “We encourage local and not so local folk to put on their walking shoes and join what is always a fun day and a chance to raise some cash through their sponsors for their favourite charity. A good time is always had by all.”