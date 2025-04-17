More than 158,000 waits of a month or longer for GP appointment in Shropshire last year - study reveals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Research by the House of Commons Library, commissioned by the Liberal Democrat party, has revealed a spike in the number of waits that were longer than a month.

In 2023, the party said the figure stood at 128,596, but it jumped by 23 per cent last year to 158,263.

However, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Dr Lorna Clarson has responded to the findings stating that almost 250,000 appointments were delivered in February this year.

Following on from the findings, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has called for patients to be given a legal right to see their GP within a week, or 24-hours if urgent.