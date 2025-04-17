Knighton's mayor has a very important date at Anfield

And big Liverpool Football Club fan Councillor Chris Branford won’t be doing it alone as her son Brendan will also be taking the rope, for his second time.

Chris, who has been the mayor five times and is 76, is tackling the 100ft abseil at Anfield to raise money for four charities.

She will peer over the edge of the side of Anfield Stadium at 3pm on Sunday, April 20 and is hoping to raise lots of money for Knighton and Presteigne Leg Club, The Bracken Trust Cancer Support Centre, Alderhay Hospital in Liverpool where her grandson Isaac had an operation when he was younger and the Teenage Cancer Trust which was chosen by local lad Josh James, who has recently been diagnosed with Leukemia and has been supported by the trust since he was diagnosed.

Chris said: “I have never done anything like this abseil before although as mayor previously I have given money to local charities.

“Brendan did the abseil before and he said he wishes that he had done it for charity. So I made up my mind as a big Liverpool supporter that I would do it.

“I am looking forward to it, I am not nervous at all, I just want to help these charities.”

Chris said the family have always supported Liverpool FC as it’s about the nearest best club to Knighton.

“My grandson Isaac has been to watch Liverpool play at Anfield with me and Brendan and Isaac will be there on the day of the abseil, cheering us on.

“If anyone would like to come up to Anfield to support us, it would be great.”

Sponsor forms are out in Knighton and people can support Chris by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/page/chris-branford-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015