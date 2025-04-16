Two-bed Telford home to go under the hammer with low guide price
A two-bedroom home in Telford that 'requires an update' will go under the hammer with a low guide price this month.
This property in Fair View, Ketley Bank, will be auctioned on April 30 with a guide price of £95,000.
The listing by Auction Hammer Midlands says the two-bed home is situated in a "popular residential location" and requires an update.
The listing describes the house as: "A two-bedroom mid-terrace house requiring updating, suitable for an investor or purchaser wanting a small project, situated at Ketley, a convenient location in central Telford."
Viewings of the property are available on April 24. The auction will be conducted via a live stream, starting at 6.30pm.
Bidding can be made online, via telephone or proxy.
Further information can be found on Rightmove.