Two-bed Telford home to go under the hammer with low guide price

This property in Fair View, Ketley Bank, will be auctioned on April 30 with a guide price of £95,000.

The listing by Auction Hammer Midlands says the two-bed home is situated in a "popular residential location" and requires an update.

The home for sale in Ketley Bank. Picture: Rightmove/Auction Hammer Midlands.

The listing describes the house as: "A two-bedroom mid-terrace house requiring updating, suitable for an investor or purchaser wanting a small project, situated at Ketley, a convenient location in central Telford."

Viewings of the property are available on April 24. The auction will be conducted via a live stream, starting at 6.30pm.

The property's garden. Picture: Rightmove/Auction Hammer Midlands.

Bidding can be made online, via telephone or proxy.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.