'We have blown it out of the park' - Telford Slimming World members donate mountain of clothes to Cancer Research UK

Each year, 'The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw' encourages members to donate the clothes that they have slimmed out of to the Cancer Research UK shop in Wellington.

Organisers wanted this year's event to be "bigger and bolder", so welcomed more groups from around the region to join in.

Lauren Bryan from Oakengates branch, Sharon Jones from Hadley, Admaston, Wellington, Deb Murdoch from Newport branch, Flik Warner from Aquaduct and Lawley.

Members from Swimming World Groups in Oakengates, Admaston and Hadley, Newport, Woodside, Aqueduct and Lawley, and Dawley came together on Saturday morning to donate their clothing bags - and were amazed to see the huge pile that was created.

Last year, 308 bags were donated, but a staggering 435 bags were collected this year - raising an expected £10,875 with each bag worth an estimated £25.

Organiser Lauren Bryan said: "We have blown it out of the park compared to last year.

"We are over the moon and can't believe the generosity of members this year who have dug deep and found the stuff to donate.

"Cancer Research were overwhelmed with the amount of bags we took in and they know it is going to make such a difference to the takings of the shop and help them in the long run."

Cancer Research UK is Slimming World's partner charity, but there were further reasons that added to everyone's joy this year.

Lauren continued: "One of the consultants from Newport has had the all clear for kidney cancer. She had to have an operation which was successful, so it has meant a lot this year to know that we are raising money to give back especially when it has touched one of our consultants this year."

The event is Lauren's "baby" and she enjoyed a rest on Saturday afternoon after a busy morning collecting bags and transporting them to the charity shop in Wellington.

"I can't explain how proud I am of what the members have achieved, it is just incredible," she added. "We couldn't do it without Kinaxia Logistics and the van they donated and their help. We could not get all of those bags into our cars."