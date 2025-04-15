Pair of Eurasian beavers who were released at nature reserve in Shrewsbury are named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two beavers, who were relocated from Scotland, were released into their new home at the Old River Bed in Shrewsbury in February.

The project, a partnership between Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Shrewsbury Town Council, was one of a few urban releases in England, and will see the beavers manage and restore the wetland habitat on the 8.5-hectare site.

The wildlife trust then gave Shropshire schoolchildren the chance to name the pair through a contest that was launched last month.

A shortlist was formed before a vote was put to the public where Beryl and Bertie emerged as clear winners, beating Nutmeg and Acorn and Charlie and Darwin.

The pair have been named Beryl and Bertie. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The beavers were released as part of a five-year trial to assess the impact of this keystone species on an existing wetland site.

The Old River Bed, owned by Shrewsbury Town Council, is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) that is protected for the wetland plants found there.

The habitat is under threat from fast-growing trees such as willow, which would eventually dry out the site.

Both Shrewsbury Town Council and the wildlife trust said the Beryl and Bertie will help to control the growth of the trees, reducing the impact on the sensitive wetland habitat while improving the water quality for other wildlife.

The beavers were released in February. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The beavers were trapped and translocated according to "best animal welfare practices" before being health screened at a purpose-built facility at Five Sisters Zoo in Scotland ahead of their journey to Shropshire.

Beavers were hunted to extinction in Britain during the 16th century for their fur, meat, and scent glands.

The wildlife trust said that that Beryl and Bertie's ability to create and maintain thriving wetland habitat would be crucial to the restoration of a healthy living landscape in Shropshire.