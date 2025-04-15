Anonymous donor provides sweet surprise for Shropdoc staff with gift of more than 200 Easter eggs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropdoc employees are in for a treat this Easter, thanks to the generosity of a local company who has donated over 200 Easter eggs to the organisation.

Each member of the Shropdoc team will receive an Easter egg in what the company said was a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication to providing essential healthcare services across the region.

The donor, who wished to remain anonymous, has also donated a giant Easter egg - so large, in fact, it required its own passenger seat and seatbelt for travel.

This show-stopping chocolate creation will be raffled off, with proceeds going to the Severn Hospice. The eggs were officially unveiled at Shropdoc’s Longbow headquarters in Shrewsbury on Monday, April 14, and will be distributed to staff across the organisation, ready for Easter weekend.

“We’re incredibly grateful to this business for their generosity and support,” said Sarah Paine, HR Business Partner at Shropdoc.

“It’s wonderful to see a local business spreading joy and recognising the work our staff do throughout the year.

"We can't wait to see the look on everyone’s faces when they are gifted with their eggs!”