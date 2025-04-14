A venue near Rhayader will be celebrating Shakespeare’s birthday bash and everyone is invited along

Go along to the annual Birthday Bash—a free community celebration marking the start of the season at the Willow Globe at Llanwrthwl near Rhayader and Shakespeare’s birthday!

On Sunday, April 27, from 3pm to 6pm, the Willow Globe will welcome the year in a blaze of glory and hopefully sunshine!.

Enjoy an afternoon of ad hoc performances, take along your own if you’d like!, find out more about Shakespeare Link and the Willow Globe, and see how you can get involved.

A spokesperson said: “The bar will be open, and there will be plenty of delicious homemade cake. Everyone is welcome—come and celebrate with us!”

Free admission