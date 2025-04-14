Deputy council leader Labour's Cllr Matthew Dorrance is proud to be part of coalition with Lib Dems

At an extraordinary meeting of Powys County Council on Thursday, April 10, members of the Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet outlined in a presentation how the council will address the four recommendations that they were given by Estyn after the report was published last month.

Independent and Conservative councillors had called for the resignations of Liberal Democrat education portfolio holder Councillor Pete Roberts and council leader Councillor James Gibson-Watt over the report.

They had responded with apologies and an in depth presentation on how the council will attempt to address Estyn’s concerns.

But calls for Cllr Roberts to “do the honourable thing” continued throughout the tense meeting.

Reform group leader Councillor Iain McIntosh changed tack and addressed his comments to deputy council leader, Councillor Matthew Dorrance who leads the Labour group on Powys council.

Cllr McIntosh said: “Based on what has been presented I have no confidence in our education portfolio holder, but my final question is to the deputy leader.

“Do you and your colleagues support the current cabinet member for education?”

Cllr Dorrance said: “I would not be sat here if I did not have confidence in this administration.

“This administration has improved planning services built new council houses it has some of the best performance of compliance in housing services (in Wales) and we’ve got brilliant Children’s Services department.

“This is a collective responsibility administration.

“We’ve had a damning report from a regulator which we take responsibility for and we’re putting in place a plan to improve and put that right.

“On the whole this is a very good administration that’s delivering on the priorities of the people of Powys and I’m proud to sit here as the deputy leader of it.”

Labour councillors make up the smaller group in the minority ruling administration that has run Powys County Council since the last local election in May 2022.

They have nine councillors who all represents wards in the south of Powys.

The Liberal Democrats have 22 councillors.

They are also joined in the coalition by Cllr Jeremy Brignell-Thorp of the Green Party.

Together the make up 32 of the 68 councillors in Powys.

