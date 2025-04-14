'Outstanding' Shrewsbury Colleges Group celebrates glowing Ofsted verdict

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The college was rated as outstanding for its 'overall effectiveness', as well as outstanding in seven other areas, and good in one.

Principal and CEO James Staniforth said he was thrilled at the outcome, which he said was a reflection of the efforts from staff at the college.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted by this result, which is testament to the quality, dedication and experience of our staff, the hard work and positive attitude of our students and the support of our many partners.”

The Ofsted report has been published following an inspection that took place between March 4 and 7.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group's Welsh Bridge Campus

Inspectors concluded the college is making a ‘strong’ contribution to local, regional and national skills, the highest grade for this judgement.

The report praises the college for an environment ’where ‘teachers and staff drive and inspire students to achieve the highest possible grades’.

It states: "Students and apprentices benefit from a calm, purposeful and positive learning environment. Teachers and staff are committed to supporting students and driving and inspiring students to achieve the highest possible grades. Most students rise to this, achieve their qualifications and progress into further or higher education or employment.

"Students and apprentices are highly motivated to succeed. They behave impeccably well and are enthusiastic about their learning. Students, particularly on academic courses, are hardworking and develop strong independent learning skills, which enables them to achieve the highest grades and be successful following their studies."

The report described “a culture of high standards in teaching and high aspirations for student outcomes,” adding that "students are taught by highly skilled industry experts and experienced qualified academic staff.”

Inspectors also praised the help for students with specific needs, saying it provides “highly effective, individualised support for students with high needs.”

The report highlights the impact of the education provided at the college, saying: "Students develop into responsible and active citizens because of the wide and rich experience provided alongside their studies.”

It also points to the college having “excellent relationships with a wide range of employers.”

Inspectors also concluded that "staff are empowered and encouraged by supportive managers to improve their work continually through rigorous collaborative quality processes.”

Mr Staniforth said: "We are particularly pleased that the report recognises the quality of education at the college – including our A-level, vocational, and high needs provision.

"I am also delighted with the judgement that we make a ‘strong’ contribution to local, regional and national skills needs as this is testimony to the excellence of our work with our valued partners, including our work with partner schools, employers, Shropshire Council and the Marches LSIP.”

Chair of Governors Joycelin Hoyland said: “This outstanding grade and glowing report are evidence of the strength of leadership at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, and to the expertise and commitment of our academic, vocational and professional services staff.

“Our ambition is now to ensure that we can grow at sufficient pace so that all students who want to study with us are able to do so.”