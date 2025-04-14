Dangerous, drugged-up BMW driver gave up police chase in Telford after being confronted by cop with a taser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jolam Hall was suspected of using his phone while driving a powerful BMW 5 Series past officers in Dawley on July 19 last year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that police pulled the 38-year-old over but, after one of the officers got out of the car, Hall sped off.

The officer got back in the car and the pursuit began down Finger Road.

Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Hall drove at 55mph on a 30mph road, where there were parked cars on both sides, and took a blind bend at speed.