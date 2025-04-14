April showers on the way to Shropshire - just in time for start of Easter holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The region has enjoyed sunny weather and warmer temperatures so far this Spring.

But it's not time to pack away those umbrellas and waterproof coats just yet as rain is expected to fall this week - just in time for the start of the Easter holidays.

Today (Monday, April 14) is another sunny day, with temperatures expected to reach around 14°C in the West Midlands.

Rain is expected to fall in the West Midlands this week

However, the Met Office has warned there could be some outbreaks of light, showery rain into this evening and overnight.

On Tuesday, weather experts said it will be wetter and cooler than Monday.

Some showery rain is expected to fall which could turn "heavy and locally thundery" during the afternoon, the Met Office has said.

From Wednesday to Friday, there is a chance of rainfall in the West Midlands, though some sunnier spells are also said to be likely.

Temperatures are expected to be "cooler than of late" on these days, the Met Office added.