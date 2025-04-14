Shropshire Star
999 dash as car flips upside down in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to a car crash in Shrewsbury this afternoon. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the crash in Yockleton, Shrewsbury, at 5:56pm today (Monday, April 14). 

Firefighters dispatched from Minsterley and found a hatchback vehicle that had left the road and landed on its roof.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting the crash in Shrewsbury this afternoon. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

No persons involved in the crash were trapped. 

The vehicle made safe by fire service personnel using small gear, 

The incident concluded at 6:26pm. 

