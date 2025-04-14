999 dash as car flips upside down in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the crash in Yockleton, Shrewsbury, at 5:56pm today (Monday, April 14).

Firefighters dispatched from Minsterley and found a hatchback vehicle that had left the road and landed on its roof.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting the crash in Shrewsbury this afternoon. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

No persons involved in the crash were trapped.

The vehicle made safe by fire service personnel using small gear,

The incident concluded at 6:26pm.