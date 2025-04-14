999 dash as car flips upside down in Shrewsbury
Firefighters were called to a car crash in Shrewsbury this afternoon.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the crash in Yockleton, Shrewsbury, at 5:56pm today (Monday, April 14).
Firefighters dispatched from Minsterley and found a hatchback vehicle that had left the road and landed on its roof.
No persons involved in the crash were trapped.
The vehicle made safe by fire service personnel using small gear,
The incident concluded at 6:26pm.