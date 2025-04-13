Ludlow stalker bombarded estranged wife with 190 emails in a month - and sent 11 while she was at the police station, reporting him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ralph Beardmore, aged 49, went on a “relentless” harassment campaign after splitting from his wife at around Christmas time in 2022.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how the break-up was “amicable” initially, but Beardmore was “triggered” when his wife started seeing someone new in March 2023.

“It was a relentless campaign of harassment which lasted nearly 10 months,” said prosecutor Danny Smith before setting out the details.

The court was told Beardmore emailed her saying: “Look the f*** out”. She responded by “making it clear” she wanted him to leave her alone.

More emails followed and Beardmore would often drive past the victim’s house.

On one occasion he pulled onto the driveway and sounded the horn. The victim’s son came out onto the driveway, where Beardmore was yelling: “Your mum’s a s**g!”

The emails ramped up, with Beardmore sometimes sending as many as 20 a day, despite the victim saying she wanted him to stop.

On April 12 that year, the victim went to the police station to report Beardmore, and while there, he sent her 11 emails.