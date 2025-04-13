A Night With Janis Joplin The Musical (12A) will be screened to a Builth Wells venue this spring

It will be at the Wyeside Arts Centre in Builth Wells on Sunday, April 27 at 2pm and on Thursday, May 1 at 7pm.

A Night with Janis Joplin, starring Tony Award® nominee Mary Bridget Davies, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences.

This multi award-winning show captured recently at the Sadler’s Wells Peacock Theatre is an extraordinary musical journey paying homage to Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences.

Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock and roll.

The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock.

Fuelled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart”, “Mercedes Benz”, “Cry Baby” and “Summertime”, a remarkable cast and breakout performances.

A Night with Janis Joplin, written and directed by Randy Johnson, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock ‘n roll’s greatest legends.

The show runs for 133 minutes.

Tickets are £16 for adults and £15 for senior citizens, full time students and under 16’s and they are available by visiting https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com and for more information visit www.wyeside.co.uk, call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk