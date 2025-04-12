Sunshine is bringing record number of visitors to heritage attractions in Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Some of the region's best-loved tourism parks have been experiencing their busiest spring weekends since the coronavirus pandemic as the temperatures started to warm up.

Delighted staff at Attingham Park near Shrewsbury welcomed more than 55,000 visitors last month which is almost 10,000 more people than in March last year.

Attingham Park

While the Dudmaston Estate attraction near Bridgnorth which had it's busiest day for six years, ran out of water on Sunday after more than 2,000 visitors came flocking through the gates to the surprise of the team.

Tom Oliver-Davies, facilities manager for Dudmaston, explains: “Dudmaston Hall had its busiest day since 2019 on Sunday with 2,400 visitors. Whilst it’s fantastic to see so many people enjoying this special place in the sunshine, high footfall does put pressure on our facilities, some of which are ageing or historic.

Simon Hughes at Dudmaston Hall

"The site experienced low water pressure on Sunday because water is such a precious, in demand resource at our popular visitor and conservation site. After its long journey from the main road, our water supply then has to serve the toilets, the tea-room, the garden, the hall, the estate farms, the list goes on.”

Attingham's general manager Mark Agnew adds: “We celebrated our busiest March ever with over 55,000 people passing through our gates. This is nearly 10,000 more visitors than March last year which is extraordinary.

"The revitalising impact of spring sunshine is certainly driving footfall and it’s great to see so many people enjoying our parkland walks and newly re-opened Field of Play.

Shugborough Hall

March is usually one of our quietest months of the year, but this year has pushed it alongside other months. Although it has some way to go to be as busy as the summer holidays.

With all of our Easter egg activities under way and the school holidays starting, we are all ready to welcome more families over the coming weeks.”

Wightwick Manor

The trust says it has been a busy start to the season at Shugborough Estate near Stafford with the past weekend attracting similar visitor numbers to a traditional August bank holiday.

With beautiful gardens bursting into bloom, new arrivals due on the farm, and the Easter egg trail beginning on Saturday(12), the team expect it to become even busier.

Moseley Old Hall

In Wolverhampton, Wightwick Manor and Gardens in Wightwick Bank also experienced its busiest March weekend while Moseley Old Hall between Fordhouses and Featherstone recently opened its new adventure play area.