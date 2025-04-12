Shropshire MP calls for debate over reforms to business rates to 'bring our high streets back to life'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Speaking in the House of Commons on April 3, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said high street retailers in her constituency - particularly in Oswestry - have raised concerns of increasing rates and National Insurance Contributions (NIC).

She added that residents and businesses are concerned over the potential closure of post offices and banks and the impact this could have.

It's no secret that retailers are facing a barrage of other costs including inflation, wage increases and rising energy costs.

Liberal Democrat MP, Mrs Morgan called for the Government to come together and discuss changes to business rates.

Helen Morgan (left) with Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey (centre) in Shrewsbury.

Addressing Parliament, she said: "North Shropshire is home to some historic and beautiful market towns, and I recommend a visit over Easter. I have been contacted by some high-street retailers, particularly Niche Patisserie and the Covent Garden Fruit and Veg shop ( both in Oswestry), which are concerned about the double whammy of business rates increasing and NIC hikes happening.

"They are worried about the impact on high streets, which also face the closure of post offices and banks. Can we have a debate in Government time on how we can radically reform business rates to bring our high streets back to life?"

Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell MP replied: "This Government are committed to business rate reform. We have already taken through a piece of legislation beginning that process by creating a new lower level of business rates as well as a higher band for some of those much larger businesses, but we need to go further.

"We have retained the discount into next year, but I appreciate that these are difficult times for high street business and businesses in our town centres. This Government are committed to ensuring that we protect and support businesses and working people."