School chef from Telford wins regional competition - earning spot at national finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Michael Tafft, of Telford Langley Secondary School, wowed judges with his culinary skills to win the West Midlands LACA School Chef of Year competition, held at Rational Kitchen in Cannock.

Through this, he became the fourth chef to secure their place at the School Chef of the Year (SCOTY) national final.

In the regional competition, Michael had to create a main meal and pudding that complied with the school food standards, with a budget of £1.60 per head.

Michael Tafft has secured his place at the SCOTY national final. Picture: LACA.

And, he produced a top-class dish that proved popular with young taste testers.

Michael presented the judges with four servings of a chicken burrito bowl served with garlic and chilli black bean rice and a beetroot and black bean brownie for dessert.

Michael, school catering manager at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "To compete, I had to design my own dishes, plan the method to produce on a large scale and take into account allergens.

"I’m pleased to say the dishes proved popular with young taste testers. They enjoyed the flavours but didn’t realise that the dishes were loaded with so many vegetables and lots of protein.

"I look forward to competing in the national competition this summer."

Michael built up 10-years of experience as a chef in the private sector before he became the borough council's school catering manager in 2013.

Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employments and Skills at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shirley Reynolds added: "A huge well done to Michael for winning the regional heat and making it through to the national competition.

"We’re proud to have Michael working within our school catering team and using his expertise and creative flare to produce dishes that are tasty, but importantly healthy for our children and young people."