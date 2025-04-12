Firefighters called to series of open fires in Telford, Bridgnorth, Ludlow and on the Long Mynd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crews attended separate incidents in Ludlow, Telford and Bridgnorth, and on the Long Mynd.

Firefighters were sent to Whitbread Road in Ludlow shortly before 10.30pm (April 11).

Fire personnel extinguished a fire within a metal bin.

Before this, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.30pm reporting a fire in the open at the Shooting Box car park on the Long Mynd.

Two fire crews including the incident support unit from Church Stretton rushed to the scene.

However, after investigations, crews discovered it was a BBQ which was then extinguished.

Firefighters also extinguished an unattended camp fire on Cygnet Drive in Telford and a large bonfire on Northgate in Bridgnorth.

And, crews were called to the land off Stirchley Avenue in Telford shortly after 7.45pm where firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish a fire involving grass and trees.