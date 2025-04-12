Firefighters called to residential area in Shrewsbury after reports of house fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.56am reporting the incident on Knolls Farm Close.

Three fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington to the scene.

Crews discovered a small fire in a grill.

All persons were accounted for and firefighters dealt with the fire.

The fire was under control by 7.21am.