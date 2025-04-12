Firefighters called to residential area in Shrewsbury after reports of house fire
Firefighters have been called to a residential area in Shrewsbury after reports of a house fire.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.56am reporting the incident on Knolls Farm Close.
Three fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington to the scene.
Crews discovered a small fire in a grill.
All persons were accounted for and firefighters dealt with the fire.
The fire was under control by 7.21am.