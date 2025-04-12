'All my hard work has paid off': Shrewsbury dog groomer named finalist at Animal Star Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Laura Jones, the proud owner of mobile dog grooming service Zen Canine, is in the running for Dog Groomer of the Year at the Animal Star Awards 2025.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star about her recent achievement, the 35-year-old businesswoman said it feels “amazing” to be recognised for her work.

Laura Jones with her dog Rosco, who inspired her to become a dog groomer. Photo: Laura Jones

She said: “ I’m absolutely over the moon to be a finalist. To be recognised for doing what I love means the world to me.

“It feels like all my hard work has paid off, and it's lovely to be recognised for what I'm doing.”

“I never thought that in such a short space of time that I'd have such an amazing reputation, I'd have a massive waiting list for dogs, and reach the finals.”

A former probation officer, Laura launched Zen Canine in 2021 to offer a calm and personalised grooming experience for dogs. Laura said was inspired by her own rescue dog Rosco, who sadly passed away from kidney failure.

Laura Jones and her dog Nala, who was adopted as a stray dog from Hilbrae. Photo: Laura Jones

She explained: “Zen Canine was born out of love for my rescue dog Rosco, who completely changed my life. Dog grooming was totally new to me.

“I used to be a probation officer for many years, and then I adopted a little Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Rosco.

“He got really poorly, so I decided that I'd like to spend more time with him.

“And actually it made me realise that I wanted to work with dogs full time.

“That's when I went and I retrained and then set up Zen Canine.”

Zen Canine offers a range of grooming services for the smallest of breeds like Chihuahuas, right up to large breeds such as German Shepherds. Photo: Laura Jones

Zen Canine offers “the full works” to dogs in Shrewsbury and surrounding towns. Customers can get everything from a quick dry to a full groom as well as ultrasonic teeth cleaning, nail clipping and ear cleaning.

With specialist insurance, Laura said she is also able to offer services for all breeds of dogs including those on the Dangerous Dogs Act as long as they are insured and legal.

Launching the business four years ago was “scary,” Laura said. Looking at how the business has “flourished” over the last four years, it was most definitely worth the risk.

“It felt really scary; I went from a professional job that I completed two university degrees to be qualified in to then retrain and take a massive jump in not only a new career, but actually starting my own business,” Laura said.

“It felt huge, but I knew it was the right thing to do.

“And it's just flourished from 2021.

“I've got a huge waiting list now, and it's just grown through word of mouth and recommendations mainly, as well as a greater social media presence and things like that.

“It's just doing really well. I'm really proud of the business.”

Laura is set to find out her fate at the Animal Stars Awards, which will be held on November 8, 2025.

Find out more information about Laura Jones and Zen Canine via the official social media pages.