Sweet rescue dog Ross treated to 'holiday' in Shropshire, with trips to Ironbridge and Severn Valley Park

For more than three years now, the team at Birch Hill Dog Rescue have been trying to find a home for an excitable bull-lurcher named Ross.

During his stint at Birch Hill, Ross caught the attention (and stole the heart) of Cheryl Gibson from dog walking and caring business Shropshire Canine.

In 2022, Cheryl launched The JD Foundation to help improve the lives of rescue dogs and help people see the potential in the misunderstood dogs in the county's rescue centres.

Ross enjoyed a night away in Ironbridge

The foundation is named in memory of one of the county's most heartbreaking rescue stories - an 11-year-old Doberman that died after spending seven years in kennels and having never found his forever home.

As well as taking shelter dogs on days out, getting them accustomed to car rides, pet shops and ice-creams on the beach, Cheryl uses her social media platforms to share their stories.

Her videos have accrued over 1.2m likes on TikTok and the company's Facebook and Instagram pages being followed by thousands of people from around the world.

In recent months, thanks to Cheryl and the foundation, Ross has enjoyed several day trips with Cheryl - including one gifted by star of Geordie Shore, Vicky Pattison.