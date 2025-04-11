'You are a man who knew what he was doing' - Judge rejects man's excuse for possessing indecent images of children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Robert Whiting, 42, from Woodrows, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to three charges.

Whiting had admitted possession of indecent images of children in Category A, B, and C - between March 25, 2021, and February 6, 2022.

The court was told that a search of Whiting's phone uncovered 63 images in category A - the worst kind, 27 in category B, and 107 in Category C.

Dylan Wagg, prosecuting, said the images contained children as young as four-years-old.

After being arrested Whiting told officers he had been sent the images without asking, and had sent images to others 'to elicit evidence he could take to the police' - a claim rejected by the court.